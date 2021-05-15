Former Pilipinas Got Talent finalist nabbed in a drug buy-bust in Laguna

A former finalist of talent show Pilipinas Got Talent was nabbed in a drug buy-bust operation in Santa Cruz, Laguna.

Laguna Provincial Police Office said they conducted the operation against Mark Joven Olvido after receiving complaints about his illegal drug activities.

Olvido is popularly known as vape master was one of the finalist of the 2018 season of PGT.

RELATED STORY: Mayor in ‘Duterte drug list’ gunned down

He also appeared on several movies and shows, according to ABS-CBN News.

Olvido was arrested in Barangay Duhat on Friday following the buy-bust operation wherein undercover police personnel were able to buy illegal drugs from him.

Police recovered three sachets of shabu or methamphetamine and the buy-bust money worth Php2,000.

READ ON: Dubai Police apprehend members of international gang for possession of 123kg of illegal drugs

Charges of violating sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 also known as Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are set to be filed against Olvido.

He is currently detailed at Sta.Cruz municipal police station. (RA)