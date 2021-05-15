Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Former Pilipinas Got Talent finalist nabbed in a drug buy-bust in Laguna

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A former finalist of talent show Pilipinas Got Talent was nabbed in a drug buy-bust operation in Santa Cruz, Laguna.

Laguna Provincial Police Office said they conducted the operation against Mark Joven Olvido after receiving complaints about his illegal drug activities.

Olvido is popularly known as vape master was one of the finalist of the 2018 season of PGT.

RELATED STORY: Mayor in ‘Duterte drug list’ gunned down

He also appeared on several movies and shows, according to ABS-CBN News.

Olvido was arrested in Barangay Duhat on Friday following the buy-bust operation wherein undercover police personnel were able to buy illegal drugs from him.

Police recovered three sachets of shabu or methamphetamine and the buy-bust money worth Php2,000.

READ ON: Dubai Police apprehend members of international gang for possession of 123kg of illegal drugs

Charges of violating sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 also known as Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are set to be filed against Olvido.

He is currently detailed at Sta.Cruz municipal police station. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai issues new guidelines on LPG cylinders use

10 mins ago

Trillanes dismisses Duterte’s latest quip on West PH Sea: “Scam na naman ‘yan”

16 mins ago

BREAKING: PH detects 10 new Indian COVID-19 variant cases

18 mins ago

Labor attache: Filipinos in Israel, Gaza traumatized over violence, repatriation plans ongoing

22 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button