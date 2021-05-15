Dubai issues new guidelines on LPG cylinders use

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) issued a new directive that LPG cylinders can no longer be distributed in Dubai unless they are filled in the approved LPG factories in the Emirate.

Authorities say this is to ensure compliance with all standards and regulations issued by local departments, it said.

The DSCE reiterated the need to obtain authorisation to issue the permit to complete all approvals and requirements from government authorities in the Emirate.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Solar park in Dubai to provide clean energy for over 320,000 residences

The authority will coordinate with government authorities for future inspections in order to ensure that workers will follow the new directive and strictly follow safety standards

“Through this directive, we outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for LPG trading in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area. We also work to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards,” Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE said, as per a report from Khaleej Times.

READ ON: World’s largest rooftop solar photovoltaic project to rise in Abu Dhabi this 2021

“We aim to ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE. We thank all authorities involved in regulating this sector,” he added.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) also needs to issue a written approval for any renewal licenses to distribute LPG. (TDT)