DOTr eyes opening of Bicol International Airport this year

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade hopes to open another international airport in Bicol.

Tugade led a team that conducted an ocular inspection at the Bicol International Airport located in Barangay Alobo, Daraga, Albay. The airport is now 80% completed.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) in Bicol said that construction work for the airport is now 76.8% complete.

RELATED STORY: ‘Build build build’: DPWH completes 4-Lane Angat River Bridge in Bulacan

The project was launched in 2008 but was marred by technical glitches and damages due to recent typhoons.

In a Manila Bulletin report, Legazpi City Mayor Noel E. Rosal expressed his happiness with the completion of an international airport.

The mayor says this would help in boosting the economy of the Bicol region.

READ ON: ‘Build build build’: DPWH on track to finish 3.9km Skyway extension despite ECQ constraints

“The completion of BIA will be a legacy of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD) in Bicol and I am also very optimistic that the construction of the Philippine National Railway (PNR) will soon start,” Rosal said.

Tugade on the other hand said that they are also working on the PNR operations in 2022. (TDT)