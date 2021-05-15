Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH investigating case of a dead man wrapped in packaging tape due to suspected COVID-19 infection

The Department of Health is investigating the case of a man who died because of a road accident in Nueva Vizcaya but was wrapped in packaging tape.

Reports say that the man was wrapped in the tape to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The hospital believes the man was infected by the virus.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Friday said this goes against laws and protocols in handling the remains.

A person from notifiable infectious disease must be properly sealed in body bags then cremated within the next 12 hours.

The DOH is regularly supplying hospitals with body bags even for suspected COVID-19 cases.

“Iniimbestigahan na natin ang insidenteng ito, maaaring maraming factors na nag-lead dito… Gusto namin malaman bakit ito ang naging practice dito sa facility na ito,” she said.

The man identified as Merwin Jay Sapipi was rushed to the Region II Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya after a fatal accident.

The hospital ordered his body to be wrapped on May 1 as a safety measure. He however tested negative for COVID-19. (TDT)

