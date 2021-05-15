COVID-19 vaccination should not be required for job applicants – DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said employers should not require job applicants to be inoculated against COVID-19 amid plans to expedite the reopening of the economy.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that COVID-19 vaccination remains “voluntary.”

“Hindi rin natin puwedeng gawing… requirement ito para sa pagtatrabaho because vaccination is voluntary, although kailangan ding maintindihan ng ating kababayan importante kahit voluntary ito,” Vergeire pointed out in a public briefing.

“We cannot make it as a requirement for work because it is going to be inequitable,” she furthered.

Vergeire’s explanation is in response to the reports that US-based Delta Air Lines implemented a policy requiring their new hires to be inoculated against the virus.

According to the health official, government officials and health experts already had “long discussions” on the matter but that they deemed the move “inequitable.”

“Kahit voluntary ito, kailangan sana magpabakuna kayo dahil ito po ang makakapagprotekta sa inyo,” she said adding that the COVID-19 vaccination can not be required for work.

Meanwhile, Vergeire reiterated that DOH objects the proposal for vaccine passes which aims to give perks to vaccinated individuals citing lack of scientific evidences backing the measure.

Business leaders proposed to the government to implement a “vaccine pass” to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Lagi tayong nagbabalanse between the health and the economy pero sa ngayon po ang siyensya at ebidensya ay hindi pa po sapat para makapagbigay tayo ng ganitong rekomendasyon,” Vergeire explained. (RA)