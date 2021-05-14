Should need arise, PH gov’t to arrange charter flights for Filipinos affected by Israel-Palestine tension

The Philippine government said there are no active repatriation efforts yet for Filipinos affected by the conflict between Israel and Palestinian groups.

It assured, however, that charter flights will be arranged to bring them home should need arise.

Malacanang said it is keeping a close watch on the escalating clashes between Palestinian armed groups and Israeli military. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), meanwhile, advised the Filipinos to remain safe and vigilant.

Presidential Spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr. said: “Ang naging posisyon din ng DFA, sana po malutas sa mapayapang paraan itong tensiyon na nangyayari po diyan sa Gitnang Silangan.”

Israel has more than 30,000 Filipinos, most of them are workers.

Meanwhile, all inbound and outbound flights at The Ben Gurion Airport, the main international airport in Israel have been stopped completely.

In a statement issued on May 10, human rights watchdog Amnesty International strongly condemned the attack on Palestinians, calling it war crime.

“Israeli security forces have used “repeated, unwarranted and excessive force against Palestinian protesters in occupied East Jerusalem following four days of violence in which 840 Palestinians were injured.”

“The latest violence brings into sharp focus Israel’s sustained campaign to expand illegal Israeli settlements and step up forced evictions of Palestinian residents — such as those in Sheikh Jarrah — to make way for Israeli settlers,” it said.

“These forced evictions are part of a continuing pattern in Sheikh Jarrah, they flagrantly violate international law and would amount to war crimes.”