OFW hospital eyes soft launch in October

The Philippines’ first Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) hospital located in San Fernando, Pampanga is likey to open its doors as a soft launch in October, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

“While the contractor has estimated the completion by either the first or the second quarter of 2022, we’re striving for a soft opening by October 2021. This is a bright possibility if they work 24/7,” Labor Undersecretary Renato Ebarle said in a virtual forum on Thursday.

He added that the hospital’s equipment would “have to be in place” by Q4 of 2021.

Around 16 percent of the four-storey facility is already complete, as of May 6.

The 100-bed hospital intended for OFWs and their families will have 293 medical personnel, hiring for which will start in the third quarter of this year.

