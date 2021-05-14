No report of Filipino casualty in Maldives bombing, says DFA

There have been no reports of Filipinos affected by the bombing attack in Malé on the evening of 06 May 2021, which injured former Maldives President and Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Nasheed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this in an official statement released on Thursday, condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with Maldives.

“We hope for the immediate recovery of the Honorable Speaker and affirm our confidence in the investigation efforts by the Government of Maldives,” the statement read.

Nasheed, the first democratically elected leader of Maldives and currently the speaker of the parliament, was targeted in a bomb blast in Male on May 6 while he was walking towards his car close to his house. He received grievous injuries in the attack and was flown to Germany Thursday for further treatment after being discharged from a hospital in Male.

“We have released (Ex-) President Nasheed from hospital today. As he travels overseas for rehabilitation and recovery the management and employees of the hospital wish him a quick return to full health,” the ADK hospital tweeted.

Meanwhile, the leader’s brother, Nazim Abdul Sattar said that the former President will continue with his treatment in Germany but it is still some time before they know how long he would have to stay there.

Images circulated on social media showed an ambulance surrounded by security forces leaving the hospital for the airport, and deputy speaker of parliament Eva Abdulla shared a video of the plane leaving the archipelago with the message “Godspeed!”

In a surgery that went on for 16 hours, doctors extracted ball bearings used in the bomb, one of which had been lodged very close to the heart, from the politician.

Three bodyguards who were part of Nasheed’s security details were also injured in the attack and have now been discharged. However, there is no information about a British man who was wounded in the incident.

The Maldives police arrested three suspects over the weekend, including 25-years-old Ad’ham Ahmed Rasheed, accused of remotely triggering the bomb – attached to a motorcycle – as Nasheed approached his car. The bombing is still being investigated.