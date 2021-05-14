Cebu to limit international arrivals to 300 daily due to fully occupied quarantine facilities

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced on Friday that it will limit the number of arriving international passengers to 300 starting May 15 due to lack of quarantine facilities.

MCIA Officer in Charge Glenn Napuli told ABS-CBN News that they have issued an advisory to the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) about this new arrival cap.

“Kung dalawa yung flights for that day hati sila, 150 each,” he added.

He said that their regional COVID-19 task force recommended to limit international arrival to only one flight per day, but the CAB requested to allocate the daily cap to at least two flights daily.

The airport management assured that they are adjusting measures to accommodate more travellers.

“Sa lahat ng mga OFWs, returning at saka ‘yung mga gustong pumunta ng Pilipinas, pasensiya na talaga, last minute namin ginawa ang desisyon na yun to cancel the flights kasi wala na talagang ibang option,” Napuli told the report.

“Yung mga bagong hotels binubuksan na natin, sagad na talaga. Sorry talaga in behalf of MCIA, in behalf of government of Cebu,” he said.

The mandatory 10-day quarantine, he explained, resulted in fully occupied quarantine facilities.