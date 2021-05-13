Online talk launched to follow journey of PH’s Bangkóta Pavilion in Expo 2020

In the run-up to the much-awaited opening of Expo 2020 this October, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)—the lead agency in organizing the country’s participation to the World Expo—has launched an online conference that aims to highlight the story behind the Bangkóta pavilion.

The remote conference entitled ‘Bangkóta Philippines Pavilion: A Story That Needs to be Told’ will be conducted via Zoom on May 14, 1-2PM (Dubai time), in partnership with the Filipino Social Club – UAE.

The DTI-led online event presents Architect Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design, who won the national bid for architectural design, and Curator Marian Pastor Roces, who selected accomplished artists to use their own visual languages to convey updated information about Philippine culture, as key speakers.

An architectural masterpiece highlighting the 4,000-year journey of the Filipino people, the ‘Bangkota’ spans a 1,386-square-meter pavilion that evokes the coral reef as a metaphor for the Filipino capacity for extreme interconnectedness.

Participants may register for free by scanning the QR code (see Facebook link above) or through this link: https://tinyurl.com/bangkota.

Walk-in participants may also join through this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84960370731

Password: bangkota

Bangkóta is aligneded with the theme of this forthcoming Expo 2020 – “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” – with a riveting image of the Philippines and its people as truly global.

Expo Dubai 2020 will be held from 1 October 2021— 31 March 2022.