Latest News

Online talk launched to follow journey of PH’s Bangkóta Pavilion in Expo 2020

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

In the run-up to the much-awaited opening of Expo 2020 this October, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)—the lead agency in organizing the country’s participation to the World Expo—has launched an online conference that aims to highlight the story behind the Bangkóta pavilion.

The remote conference entitled ‘Bangkóta Philippines Pavilion: A Story That Needs to be Told’ will be conducted via Zoom on May 14, 1-2PM (Dubai time), in partnership with the Filipino Social Club – UAE.

The DTI-led online event presents Architect Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design, who won the national bid for architectural design, and Curator Marian Pastor Roces, who selected accomplished artists to use their own visual languages to convey updated information about Philippine culture, as key speakers.

An architectural masterpiece highlighting the 4,000-year journey of the Filipino people, the ‘Bangkota’ spans a 1,386-square-meter pavilion that evokes the coral reef as a metaphor for the Filipino capacity for extreme interconnectedness.

Participants may register for free by scanning the QR code (see Facebook link above) or through this link: https://tinyurl.com/bangkota.

Walk-in participants may also join through this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84960370731
Password: bangkota

Bangkóta is aligneded with the theme of this forthcoming Expo 2020 – “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” – with a riveting image of the Philippines and its people as truly global.

Expo Dubai 2020 will be held from 1 October 2021— 31 March 2022.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Gaza death toll from Israel airstrikes rises to 83

2 hours ago

Israel-Palestine conflict: Riots spread to other cities as airstrike continues

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health highlights key role of nurses in UAE’s healthcare system

6 hours ago

LOOK: Ras Al Khaimah ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid al-Fitr prayer

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button