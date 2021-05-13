Latest News

Ministry of Health highlights key role of nurses in UAE’s healthcare system

Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary at Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Head of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), highlighted the key role of nurses in the UAE in providing the highest levels of health services.

During the annual International Nurses Day on 12th May, Al Olama stressed that the nursing profession is one of the key foundations of the national health system and a noble human profession, which was clearly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted the vital work of nurses as part of the country’s frontline defenders, who exerted exceptional efforts during the national response to the health crisis.

He then pointed out that the launch of the National Nursing Strategy is a key strategy to promote the nursing profession and implement the highest international standards in the nursing field, to achieve the country’s strategic goals and support the efforts to achieve total health coverage and sustainable development.

