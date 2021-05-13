Latest News

LOOK: Ras Al Khaimah ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid al-Fitr prayer

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam.

A number of sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.

The imam delivered the sermon, which dealt with the noble meanings and values of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He also wished President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan good health and further progress and pride to the UAE and its people.

The imam asked Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and founding rulers in eternal peace.

