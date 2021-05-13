Israel-Palestine conflict: Riots spread to other cities as airstrike continues

The escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian has spread to other cities in Israel as the exchange of airstrikes between the two sides continues.

The Israel Defense Forces launched hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip while the Palestinians countered them with 1,000 rockets.

Many countries are urging both sides to de-escalate the tensions and allow a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

At least 56 Palestinians in Gaza – including 14 children – and six Israelis were killed while hundreds were wounded, in the most intense clash since the 2014 Israeli war with Gaza.

Rioting and violent confrontations between Arabs and Jews have spread to other cities in Israel.

According to local media, a Jewish man in Acre was critically wounded following a lynching attempt by an Arab mob. A graphic video showed a Jewish right-wing mob attacking an Arab driver. He was wounded and taken to hospital.

Israeli-Arab lawmaker Aida Touma-Suleiman in Acre told CNN that she was worried if the police could handle the deteriorating situation.

“I am locked in my house, it’s happening in front of my house, and there is no way to go out. The tear gas is filling the houses, and the situation is insecure. There [have] been attacks on Arab citizens in different cities today,” the lawmaker said.

“I’m really, really worried about this city (Acre). The same is happening in Haifa. The same is happening in Lod,” she furthered.

The planned eviction of Palestinians in Jerusalem and restrictions in the Old City during Ramadan rapidly escalated to a towards a full-scale war, according to UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the police to adopt emergency powers and impose curfews if necessary.

Netanyahu also called on Israeli citizens as well as Palestinians to stop the lynching and riots.