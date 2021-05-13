Gaza death toll from Israel airstrikes rises to 83

The health ministry under the territory controlled by the Hamas group reported at least 83 people killed from the Israeli airstrikes.

The fatalities included 17 children, while 487 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

Israel said that it has launched at least 600 attacks since Monday while the Hamas group fired more than 1,600 rockets.

Malacanang said that the Foreign Affairs Department was already preparing for the possible repatriation of Filipinos in Israel as armed conflict breaks out.

The government also warned Filipinos in conflict areas to be vigilant and to take extra care amid heated tensions.

“Alam niyo po sanay na ang ating embahada at OWWA sa mga pumuputok na gulo sa ibat ibang parte ng daigdig kung saan meron tayong kababayan, mayorya sa kanila nagtatrabaho bilang OFW. Alam na po ng embahada mga posibleng pangyayari,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“Binibigyan na po sila ng warning na mag-ingat. Siyempre po susundin natin ang mga kababayan kung talagang kinakailangan at kung gusto po nila,” Roque added.