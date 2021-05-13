Latest News

Filipina in Kuwait arrested with 26kg of narcotics in employer’s home

A Filipina household help in Kuwait was arrested in her employer’s home for allegedly hiding illegal drugs intended to be sold.

Around 26 kilograms of Larica powder was found in her room. Her employer, however, denied involvement in the case saying they were not aware that she was hiding drugs in the maid’s quarters.

The drug enforcement received a tip-off that the Filipina received a parcel containing contraband.

Further investigations are underway to find out the identity of her connections inside Kuwait.

Probe has also been initiated to trace the manufacturers of the substance.

