Duterte hopes for peace, unity and healing on Eid Al Fitr

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his hope for peace and healing as Muslims mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“As you mark the end of a month-long journey of reflection, prayer and fasting, may Allah continue to instill in you the virtues of generosity and compassion for others,” Duterte said in his Eid Al Fitr message.

“This joyous occasion celebrating personal sacrifice and unity is made more relevant as the country makes a significant step closer to beating the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The President also said that may this day inspire Muslim brothers and sisters to continue promoting goodwill and peace.

“Let us welcome a new hope that this Eid brings — for peace, prosperity, healing and strength as we build a progressive and brighter future for our people,” Duterte said.