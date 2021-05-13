Latest News

DFA: No Filipino casualties in Israel-Palestine conflict

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that it has not received any reports of Filipino victims in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict.

“So far, our embassy in Israel has not received any report of Filipino casualties. The embassy is in touch with Filipino organizations and networks,” the DFA said in a statement.

“Shelters are there to provide refuge, including for Filipino workers; contingency plans are in place for developments in the situation,” it added.

There are close to 30,000 Filipinos working and living in Israel.

Most Filipino workers in Israel are caregivers and household service workers.

The Philippines has expressed ‘serious concern’ over the recent escalation of violence in parts of Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

“The Philippines urges all parties to exercise restraint and seek dialogue to de-escalate tensions,” the DFA said in another statement.

At least 35 people have died in Gaza while 5 people were killed in Israel due to the ongoing hostilities in the country.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Dapat i-consider yung fully vaccinated na’: OFWs in UAE wary of new DOH’s travel ban recommendation

32 mins ago

90-year-old stateless man in Palawan to get Japanese citizenship

2 hours ago

PH mulls imposing stricter travel screening for Middle East travelers

2 hours ago

Filipina in Kuwait arrested with 26kg of narcotics in employer’s home

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button