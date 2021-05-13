Another 15,000 doses of Sputnik V arrive in Manila

Another batch of 15,000 ‘follow-up’ doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrived in Philippines, Wednesday night, around 9pm.

This is the “component 2” or second dose for the initial batch delivered on May 1.

This fresh batch of additional doses has raised the country’s total vaccine stock to nearly 7.779 million, including the products of Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Around 2.54 million doses have been administered as of May 11.

As Sputnik V needs to be stored below -18 degrees Celsius and must be kept as a frozen solution, five Metro Manila localities that have cold storage capacity received the consignment.

Some cities started rolling out Sputnik V last week. The jabs are to be administered to healthy individuals 18 years and older.

The Department of Health stated that the second dose would be given three weeks after the first.

Meanwhile, Galvez said that while the Philippines has secured a total of 10 million doses of Sputnik V, the contract is expandable to around 20 million.

The first 10 million doses will be delivered to the country in batches spread over four months.

On Monday night, Galvez told President Rodrigo Duterte that the authorities were in talks with Russia for the delivery of up to two million doses this month.

That said, the vaccine developed by Gamaleya Institute cleared by the government for emergency use, is the second government-procured product received by the nation after Sinovac’s CoronaVac.

The first batch of 15,000 doses of Corona Vac were part of the “pilot run” in preparation for the arrival of additional doses, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 had said.