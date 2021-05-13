90-year-old stateless man in Palawan to get Japanese citizenship

A 90-year-old man living in Palawan is on track to getting his Japanese citizenship.

Julio Oshita, of Japanese descent and has been remained stateless since World War II, had been struggling to get a Japanese passport for more than four decades now.

A family court in Hiroshima Prefecture gave a go-ahead to the nonagenarian to establish a new family register at a Japanese government office in April.

For the Palawan Island resident, this is major step toward fulfilling his long-cherished dream of acquiring the Japanese citizenship, reported Kyodo News.

According to the Philippine branch of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the average age of war-displaced descendants of Japanese remaining in the Philippines is 81.

More than 700 of them are stateless, and in a lot of cases, they die without any citizenship to their names.

The UNHCR recently called on the Philippines and Japan to speed up the process to help them acquire citizenship, starting with processing their cases at family courts in Japan.

Most of these war-displaced people are children of Japanese fathers who moved to the Philippines in the early 20th century — when the Philippines was home to the largest population of Japanese immigrants in Southeast Asia — and Filipino mothers.

“Since they were hounded as retaliatory targets of Japanese atrocities during the War, many Japanese descendants fled to remote locations, destroying every document/photographs etc that could prove them to be Japanese,” a UNHCR report noted as one of the main reasons these people never acquired citizenship from either country.

Oshita’s father traveled from Nagasaki Prefecture to the Philippines in 1911 to engage in agriculture and later married a local woman. However, in 1942, he became a casualty of the anti-Japanese sentiment when he was shot dead by a local guerrilla.

In a bid to connect with his father’s roots, Oshita and his brother sent a letter to the Japanese Embassy in the 1960s, seeking its help in finding relatives in Japan. No progress was made, however.

In 2018, an acquaintance put him in touch with a support group for stateless people of Japanese descent in the Philippines, and the following year its members, Japanese Embassy staff, and Japanese lawyers interviewed him and drew up a statement of facts.

After an investigation revealed that his father’s registered domicile was in Hiroshima Prefecture, he filed for permission to establish a family register there, which was approved on April 28.

Oshita hopes to visit his father’s hometown before he breathes his last.