‘We’re fine’: Harry Roque says over differences with Teddy Locsin Jr.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque revealed that he spoke with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. and assured the public that they are okay with each other.

The statement comes after Locsin blasted Roque on Twitter over the palace official’s claim that Julian Felipe Reef is not in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“We talked this morning and we’re fine,” Roque said in a text message.

RELATED STORY: Locsin tells Roque: Leave West PH Sea issue to me

On Tuesday, Roque said that the Philippines does not even own the controversial reef.

“Yung sinasabi namang incursions, uulitin ko po, yung mga napakaraming fishing boats sa Julian Felipe, yan po ay napakalayo sa atin,” Roque said.

“All we’re saying is we’re never in possession of that area. We’re making a big thing out of the fact that the area naman, in the first place, was never under our possession. Pinalalaki po. Pinalalaki ang issue,” he added.

READ ON: Pinalalaki lang?’: Harry Roque says Julian Felipe Reef is not in PH exclusive economic zone

Roque went on by saying that the reef is not in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“Kasi alam mo hindi po yan kabahagi ng ating EEZ, yung Julian Felipe. Labas po yan, ganyan po kalayo yan,” Roque added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has filed a number of diplomatic protests over the continuing presence of Chinese vessels in the area. (TDT)