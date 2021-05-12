PH logs 4,842 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has recorded 4,842 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 12.

This is the second day that new coronavirus cases remained around 4,000 for the past 24 hours.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 1,118,359.

53,214 are active cases which means these are individuals currently affected by the virus.

The DOH also recorded 8,312 new recoveries while 94 others died from the virus.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that he will be recommending strict border control measures after two cases of the highly transmissible Indian COVID-19 variant were detected in the country.

The variant was detected in 2 returning Filipino workers from the Middle East.

“I will recommend that certainly,” Duque told ABS-CBN News.

Duque said that he would also consult the World Health Organization’s representative to the country whether it is necessary to broaden the travel ban to all territories with reported cases of the Indian coronavirus variant.

The two cases already completed their quarantine and returned to their respective provinces.

They were asymptomatic and already tagged as recovered cases.

“It’s impossible that they have exposed others without our authorities not knowing,” he said.

Duque adds that the symptomatic patient did not show “any extraordinary signs and symptoms or serious clinical condition.” (TDT)