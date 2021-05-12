Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked the province of Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday morning, May 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake was recorded at 9:09 in the morning.

It has a depth of 110 kilometers, and was tectonic in origin. The epicenter was in the municipality of Abra de Ilog.

The shaking was also felt in many parts of Metro Manila, Batangas, Tagaytay and Bataan.

Aftershocks were anticipated but no damage was expected following the quake.

Phivolcs has yet to report intensities, which indicate how strong an earthquake was felt in a particular area.