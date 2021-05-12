Latest NewsNewsTFT News

India’s COVID-19 death toll tops 250,000

India on Wednesday reported that its deaths due to COVID-19 reached 250,000 as the ferocious second wave of infections showed no signs of slowing.

The South Asian country reported 348,421 new COVID-19 infections, data from the Health Ministry showed.

A total of 4,205 deaths due to the virus were recorded pushing the death toll to 254,197.

The country’s cumulative total of infections went up to 23,340,938, second to the United States.

Several cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, reported a shortage of vaccines.

The deadly surge of infections has spread from cities to the rural neighborhood as scores of corpses floated through the Ganges River.

The World Health Organization classified the B.1.617 variant first detected in India as a “variant of concern” that requires heightened tracking and analysis.

The said variant has spread to 44 countries as of posting time. (RA)

