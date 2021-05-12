Fisherman in 2016 jet ski remark calls Duterte a joke

The fishermen who asked then-presidential bet Rodrigo Duterte about his actions on the West Philippine Sea said he was hurt by the recent remarks of Duterte that he was only joking when he promised he would ride a jet ski and confront China’s incursions.

Carlo Montehermozo was the one who asked Duterte during the 2016 presidential debate on what they can do to help Filipino fishermen to peacefully fish in the disputed waters.

“Ang alam namin sir kaming mangingisda matutulungan sa sinabi niya Yun pala joke lang pala ‘yung sinasabi n’yang ‘yun, e kaming mangingisda dito masama loob namin, joke-joke lang ‘yung sinabi n’ya sa akin noon,” Montehermozo told ABS-CBN News.

“Joke-joke lang din siyang naging presidente natin,” the fisherman added.

He added that they voted for Duterte in 2016 believing that he will stick to what he promised that he will stand up for Filipinos against China.

“Kahit ‘yong hindi nakakapunta ng Scarborough [Shoal], kahit ‘yong hindi pa nakarating, sinasabi sa’kin na, ‘Wala na. Nag-uulyanin na talaga ‘yong Presidente natin,'” he said.

Duterte on Monday night said that his remarks to ride a jetski to the West Philippine Sea during the 2016 presidential campaign were merely a “pure campaign joke” and that those who believed it were “stupid”.

“Panahon ng kampanya ‘yan. ‘Yung biro na yung, we call it bravado. ‘Yung bravado ko was pure campaign joke and kung naniniwala kayo sa kabila, I would say that you are really stupid,” Duterte said

Meanwhile, Montehermozo said that he would not vote for another Duterte in the coming 2022 presidential elections.

“Ibang presidente na lang. ‘Pag Duterte naman, gano’n lang din,” he said.

He also urged voters to think about who could really help fellow countrymen in choosing the next leader. (RA)