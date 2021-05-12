Dubai firm sends oxygen concentrators to India

As the world comes together to help India overcome its pandemic catastrophe, a Dubai firm also came forward to donate 150 sets of oxygen concentrators. The logistics company, Tristar Group, has sent the relief aid to St. Martha’s Hospital in Bengaluru, India, to combat the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

The concentrator is a compact oxygen machine that can provide respiratory therapy for those who may require five litres or less of oxygen flow. Weighing only 14 kilograms, with a compact, ergonomic design, Respironics EverFlo use less space and energy, and produces less heat. The company is hopeful that this will ease the overburdened healthcare machinery in India, providing relief to patients.

“It is painful to see our country men and women going through so much to save lives. We hope that this small donation will assist them by providing some comfort at least to hundreds of people who are in need of oxygen. We believe in giving back to the society as a key principle of our business and corporate strategy,” said Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar “Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow citizens in India,” he further said.

A number of private sector businesses and individuals in the UAE have contributed to India’s fight against the pandemic. Recently, Emirates airline announced that it will carry cargo to India related to Covid-19 pandemic free of cost. (AW)

