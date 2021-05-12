DOH: Over half a million Filipinos now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 2M receives first dose

The Department of Health reported that more than 2 million individuals in the Philippines have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 500,000 on the other hand are now fully protected after receiving two doses.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said 2,539,693 doses have been administered in 1,047 active vaccination sites nationwide as of May 11.

1,195,381 health workers receive their first dose, 466,899 are senior citizens, 353,842 are persons with comorbidities, and 8,916 are essential workers.

On the fully vaccinated individuals, 355,242 are health workers, 25,070 are senior citizens, and 134,343 are persons with comorbidities.

“Many of these are from the other regions kasi nag-prioritize tayo sa NCR,” Cabotaje said.

The health official adds that only 6% of 7.7 million senior citizens registered for vaccination have received a jab.

The Health Department assures that no vaccine will be wasted.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 50 million to 70 million people this year. (TDT)