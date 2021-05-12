Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH: Over half a million Filipinos now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 2M receives first dose

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Department of Health reported that more than 2 million individuals in the Philippines have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 500,000 on the other hand are now fully protected after receiving two doses.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said 2,539,693 doses have been administered in 1,047 active vaccination sites nationwide as of May 11.

RELATED STORY: PH to allocate 63% of Pfizer vaccines for NCR

1,195,381 health workers receive their first dose, 466,899 are senior citizens, 353,842 are persons with comorbidities, and 8,916 are essential workers.

On the fully vaccinated individuals, 355,242 are health workers, 25,070 are senior citizens, and 134,343 are persons with comorbidities.

“Many of these are from the other regions kasi nag-prioritize tayo sa NCR,” Cabotaje said.

READ ON: Vaccinated overseas Filipinos still required to undergo 10-day quarantine upon arrival – Palace

The health official adds that only 6% of 7.7 million senior citizens registered for vaccination have received a jab.

The Health Department assures that no vaccine will be wasted.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 50 million to 70 million people this year. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: 1,508 new cases in UAE, total now at 540,646

46 mins ago

Gladys Guevarra marries BF, three days after they got engaged

57 mins ago

‘We’re fine’: Harry Roque says over differences with Teddy Locsin Jr.

2 hours ago

DOLE plans to tap 4,000 returning nurses from Middle East to help in fight vs. COVID-19

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button