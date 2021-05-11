Latest News

Woman hospitalized after accidentally receiving 6 shots of COVID-19 vaccine

A 23-year-old Italian woman has been discharged from a hospital after she was monitored for adverse reactions after receiving six shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

Hospital spokesperson Daniella Gianelli told CNN on Monday that the woman, an intern in the hospital’s psychology department, was given six jabs of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at the Noa hospital in Tuscany, central Italy.

The woman, who is in “good health” with no underlying conditions, was kept in the hospital under strict observation for 24 hours.

A health worker accidentally filled the syringe with the whole bottle of the vaccine which contains 6 doses of the vaccine.

The health worker only realized the mistake after administering it to the woman.

“She saw five empty syringes and realized her mistake,” Gianelli said.

The doctors will continue to monitor the woman’s condition.

