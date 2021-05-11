Latest News

UAE starts distribution of locally-made Hayat-Vax COVID-19 vaccine

The UAE has rolled out the distribution of its locally made COVID-19 vaccine ‘Hayat-Vax’.

The Hayat vaccine, which means ‘life’ in Arabic, is the first locally-produced COVID-19 shot in the region.

These vaccines will be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm.

It’s the same Sinopharm vaccine that was registered by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention last year.

UAE health officials said that they are also applying for approvals in other countries.

China’s Sinopharm has received the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The UAE played an important role in providing relevant information on Chinese-made vaccines.

“The UAE has been proactive in using the Sinopharm vaccine… After conducting assessments at the local level, the vaccine proved to be effective and safe. Moreover, it has important features such as easy transportation and storage,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said.

