UAE-Bahrain establish quarantine free travel corridor in Eid Al Fitr for vaccinated travellers

The UAE and Bahrain have established a safe travel corridor for vaccinated travelers to mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The travel corridor will enable travelers to go between the two countries starting from the first day of the holiday.

They won’t also need to undergo quarantine upon arrival in the respective countries.

Visitors will have to abide by the Covid-19 precautionary measures adopted at the destination in order to ensure safety of those who will be travelling in the holiday season.

Citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the exemption from the precautionary quarantine in both countries will need to present their certifcation that they have received their complete doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

There are approved applications or certificates issued by both sides, which include the “AlHosn” application in UAE and “BeAware” in Bahrain.

Passengers can present their (PCR) results through said applications in case they are needed.

The move aims to show that they can facilitate movement if they will be able to meet their vaccination targets. (TDT)

