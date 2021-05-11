UAE authorities remind motorists not to respond to greetings while driving on Eid Al Fitr

UAE authorities warned motorists in Abu Dhabi to remain alerts and avoid responding to greetings while driving ahead of the Eid Al Fitr.

“Refrain from using mobile phones while behind the wheel,” Abu Dhabi police said.

Authorities also urged drivers to follow traffic rules and regulations. Some rules include prohibiting children 10 and below to sit down on the car’s front seat.

Speeding and tailgating are also discouraged.

Motorists were also advised to wear their seat belts at all times, use children’s car seats, ensure car tires are in good condition.

The traffic flow plan has been laid down to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during Eid Al Fitr.

There will be increased patrols at intersections, public parks, highways, shopping malls, and other markets, places of tourist interest, and near mosques.

This would help in controlling traffic and prevent congestion on arterial roads and highways.

“A comprehensive plan has been prepared to control traffic and ensure the safety of all road users during the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays,” the Abu Dhabi police said. (TDT)