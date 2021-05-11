Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinalalaki lang?’: Harry Roque says Julian Felipe Reef is not in PH exclusive economic zone

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Malacañang said that the issue of Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea is getting our of hand and bloated by certain individuals.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Philippines does not even own the controversial reef.

“Yung sinasabi namang incursions, uulitin ko po, yung mga napakaraming fishing boats sa Julian Felipe, yan po ay napakalayo sa atin,” Roque said.

“All we’re saying is we’re never in possession of that area. We’re making a big thing out of the fact that the area naman, in the first place, was never under our possession. Pinalalaki po. Pinalalaki ang issue,” he added.

Roque went on by saying that the reef is not in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“Kasi alam mo hindi po yan kabahagi ng ating EEZ, yung Julian Felipe. Labas po yan, ganyan po kalayo yan,” Roque added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has filed a number of diplomatic protests over the continuing presence of Chinese vessels in the area. (TDT)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

