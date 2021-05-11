Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH not procuring remdesivir – DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday clarified that it is not procuring remdesivir stressing that the anti-viral drug is not registered in the Philippines yet.

“We do not have any procurement of remdesivir precisely because it has no CPR,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media forum.

DOH made the clarification after two lawmakers criticized DOH for its plan to procure the experimental cocktail drug remdesivir despite World Health Organization discouraging its use for COVID-19 treatment.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the DOH will allocate Php1 billion of its fund to purchase remdesivir.

Vergeire explained the DOH only gave funds to hospitals during the surge of COVID-19 infections to procure drugs to treat COVID-19 patients.

Vergeire said the DOH based its decision on other studies aside from the WHO trial.

“Kapag tiningnan yung clinical practice guidelines nakalagay diyan ‘can consider remdesivir’ for those requiring oxygen doon sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19. Nakalagay ‘you may consider remdesivir,’” Vergeire pointed out.

Duque earlier said that remdesivir is used in 50 hospitals across the country and recommended by experts including the Philippine Society of Microbiology and Infectious Disease in treating severe to critical COVID cases.

