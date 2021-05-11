PH logs 4,734 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has recorded 4,734 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, May 11.

This is the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last seven weeks.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 1,113,547, with 56,752 active cases.

The DOH aslo recorded 7,837 new recoveried while 59 more people died from the virus.

“Ang mababang bilang ng kaso ngayong araw ay dulot ng mababang bilang ng mga samples na natanggap ng mga laboratoryo at hindi pagsumite ng datos ng 12 laboratoryo noong Linggo,” the DOH said in its report.

Based also on the latest bulletin, only 32,205 samples were collected by accredited laboratories that day, of which 12.2 percent tested positive for the virus.

The DOH has confirmed that the Philippines has now two cases of the B.1617 COVID-19 variant that originated in India.

The DOH added that the two cases came from the two travellers came from the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Both patients are considered recovered.

The UAE traveller was a sea-based OFW and arrived in the Philippines last April 19.

The man was isolated in a quarantine facility in Clark and was currently asymptomatic.

Another seafarer from Oman, who tested positive for the Indian variant arrived in the Philippines last April 10. He recovered from the virus last May 10.

The Indian variant associated with increased transmisisbility and reduced antibody neutralization.

The DOH reiterates that strict health protocols are in place. Returning Filipinos are subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine. They will be tested on the 7th or 8th day for the virus. (TDT)