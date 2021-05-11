Latest News

Former OFW shot dead by riding in tandem

A 38-year-old former sea-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who started his business when he came back to the Philippines was shot dead by a riding in tandem in Mangaldan, Pangasinan.

The victim named Jose Penuliar Jr was supposed to celebrate his birthday this coming weekend, according to a GMA News report.

Penuliar returned to the Philippines last February after working as a seaman. He later on decided to buy vegetables from farmers and sell them as his business.

He was about to deliver a new batch of vegetables when the riding in tandem shot him.

The family could not think of any motive for Penuliar’s killing.

The police said they are looking at the possible love triangle angle.

The family is seeking justice for Penuliar’s death.

