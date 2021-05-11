Eid Al Fitr celebrations to begin on Thursday, May 13

The moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia did not sight the Shawwal Crescent moon on Tuesday, May 11.

This means that Wednesday, May 12 will be the 30th and last day of Ramadan.

This will be followed by the first day of Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, May 13.

The UAE is currently enjoying a five-day holiday that started today. Since Ramadan 2021, extended to 30 days – the official holidays will be in place until Saturday, May 15.