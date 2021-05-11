Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Eid Al Fitr celebrations to begin on Thursday, May 13

The moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia did not sight the Shawwal Crescent moon on Tuesday, May 11.

This means that Wednesday, May 12 will be the 30th and last day of Ramadan.

RELATED STORY: AED 10,000 fine for organizers, AED 5,000 for each guest for Eid gatherings of over 10 people in Abu Dhabi

This will be followed by the first day of Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, May 13.

The UAE is currently enjoying a five-day holiday that started today. Since Ramadan 2021, extended to 30 days – the official holidays will be in place until Saturday, May 15.

