Duterte declares nationwide state of calamity due to African Swine Fever

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in the entire country due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) that has resulted in billions of pesos losses in the hog industry.

In Proclamation No.1143, the calamity declaration, which mobilizes government funds and resources to contain the ASF spread, will be in effect for a year unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant.

“There is an urgent need to address the continued spread of ASF and its adverse impacts, to jumpstart the rehabilitation of the local hog industry, and to ensure the availability, adequate and affordability of pork products, all for the purpose of attaining food security,” the proclamation stated.

Under a state of calamity, the national and local government may utilize appropriate funds to address and contain ASF.

The proclamation was signed by the President on May 10, 2021. (TDT)