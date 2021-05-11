Dubai to intensify COVID-19 inspections at malls, hotels, public spaces ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Authorities from the Dubai Municipality are now ramping up their inspections of hotels, shopping centers or malls, and other establishments to make sure that health protocols are being followed ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

In a video posted on social media, the Dubai Municipality showed the stringent measures being taken to ensure public health and safety during the long weekend.

“For your safety, #DubaiMunicipality intensifies its efforts to inspect hotels, shopping centres, and entertainment sites, to ensure proper compliance with health and safety measures with the safe preparations for Eid Al Fitr,” it said.

The Dubai Municipality has been conducting regular inspection since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the establishments that were caught violating protocols did not practice social distancing and wearing of masks. (TDT)