Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: 1,614 new cases in UAE, total now at 539,138

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 177,688 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,614 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 539,138.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 1,617.

MOHAP also reported 1,600 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 519,405.

This brings the total number of active cases to 18,166 as of May 11.

RELATED STORY: Over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine provided for free in UAE – MOHAP

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that the UAE has provided over 10 million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses since the launch of the “National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign.”

The announcement underscores the success of the campaign, which aims to achieve herd immunity and ensure recovery from the pandemic. It also highlights the confidence in the safety and efficiency of the vaccines provided for free by the country to the entire community.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that this achievement is the outcome of the vision and directives of the country’s leadership and the significant efforts of the health sector and all front-line defenders to protect the community’s health and safety.

The campaign is continuing around the country, he added while highlighting the community’s awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine, which will ensure recovery from the pandemic.

The four types of vaccines are being distributed for free to all segments of the community and in all areas of the country, and they are safe and highly efficient, he further added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Eid Al Fitr celebrations to begin on Thursday, May 13

3 hours ago

AED 10,000 fine for organizers, AED 5,000 for each guest for Eid gatherings of over 10 people in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

Dubai Police set up Eid Al Fitr cannons at 5 locations

7 hours ago

WHO classifies triple mutant COVID-19 variant in India as global health risk

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button