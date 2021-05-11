AED 10,000 fine for organizers, AED 5,000 for each guest for Eid gatherings of over 10 people in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police has advised the public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr celebrations, citing hefty fines for individuals who will be caught during the Eid break.

Organizers of either private or public celebrations will face AED 10,000 in fines, while each guest will have to pay AED 5,000.

Authorities stressed that such precautionary measures are in line with the country’s COVID-19 guidelines, to avoid the coronavirus from spreading within the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Police state that gatherings during the Eid Al Fitr celebrations pose a risk on public safety, especially for the elderly and for individuals with chronic diseases.

The public is advised to exchange Eid greetings virtually through social media or video calling applications as an alternative.

Authorities advise the public that they can report individuals who are not following the emirate’s instructions on social gatherings at 800-2626.