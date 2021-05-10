Dubai bans Eid gatherings of more than 5 individuals; AED 50,000 fine for organizers, AED 15,000 for guests

Dubai has announced that gatherings of more than 5 individuals are not allowed this coming Eid Al Fitr.

The Dubai Police warns that all organizers will be fined AED 50,000, while each of their guests will have to pay AED 15,000 as part of the preventive measures set by the authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Brigadier-General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department, stated that they will intensify road patrols and inspections to ensure compliance among residents during the five-day holiday.

In addition, authorities also warned that residents are not allowed to have more than three non-family members travelling inside the same car.

Authorities are expected to deploy over 3,000 policemen per shift all over Dubai. This includes 500 police patrols and 32 bicycle patrols that will monitor all Dubai residents to ensure that they follow the UAE’s COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

