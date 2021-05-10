Carpio: Duterte sees Chinese President as ‘personal protector’

Retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that President Rodrigo Duterte believes that China is in possession of the West Philippine Sea and Chinese President Xi Jinping is his ‘personal protector’.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Carpio said this could be the motivation of Duterte on his recent statements in the West Philippine Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Ruling.

“I think he just—he honestly believes that China is in possession [of the West Philippine Sea], that that’s the only thing I can conclude, because he has been saying that repeatedly, at least five times,” Carpio said.

“He even said that before an international summit in Singapore, the Asean-Indian Summit. And when you say that before an international conference, that’s binding on us,” he added.

Carpio said that Duterte believes that the Chinese President would protect him once the military turned their backs against him.

“The President has always said that if there is a mutiny or coup against me, President Xi Jinping will protect me,” Carpio said.

“I think that is what’s behind his mind that President Xi Jinping is his personal protector against his own military if there is a coup d’etat, so he will side, whenever possible, with China against the Philippine interest and we see that every day,” he added.

Duterte and Carpio have been engaged in a word war over the West Philippine Sea issue.

Duterte even challenged the former SC justice for a debate but late on backed out following the advice of his Cabinet secretaries. (TDT)