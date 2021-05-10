CA rules in favor of 5 illegally dismissed OFWs, orders payment for their monetary claims

The Court of Appeals (CA)has found a local recruitment agency and its foreign principal in violation for illegally dismissing five Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in 2017.

The CA based in Cebu City ordered the respondents Ruru Global Recruitment Services, Inc. and its foreign principal Vietnamese shipbuilder Strategic Marine Vietnam Co. Limited to pay the expired portions of their contracts, P4,000 each in documents processing fees, P100,000 each in damages, and attorney’s fees.

In a recent decision, the CA reversed the 2018 decision of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) on the illegal dismissal filed by OFWs Norman P. Nilo, George Samson Encabo Jr., Romulo Burdago Pilar Jr., Jun Alvin Playda Po and Robello Ruyag Reyes.

The five OFWs were recruited by Ruru Global Recruitment Services, its Cebu-office to work as welder-fabricators for Strategic Marine Vietnam under a one-year contract approved by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Upon arrival, they were required to sign a probationary labor contract for two months from Jan. 5 to March 5, 2017 despite the POEA-approved contract.

They were later asked to sign another contract for regular employment for one year from March 18, 2017 to March 18, 2018.

However, on April 24, 2017, they were informed that their working visas could no longer be processed because they have been denied by the Vietnam Immigration Department.

The migrant workers were also terminated and were given US$1,000 termination fee with a US$700 deduction for travel expenses back to the Philippines.

The dismissed worker filed monetary claims to their recruitment agency upon return to the country on May 5, 2017.

But Ruru Global refused to settle so they filed a case with the NLRC.

The labor arbiter junked their complaints for illegal dismissal ruling that Strategic Marine could not be held liable since the workers could not legally work sans valid permits.

The five OFWs elevated their case to CA which ruled in favor of their claim. (RA)