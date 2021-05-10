BREAKING: UAE announces return to workplace of all gov’t employees

All government employees are now mandated to return to the workplace after the Eid Holidays, starting May 16.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that previous exceptions that were granted to federal government employees due to COVID-19 have been canceled.

Only female employees with children under the distance learning program remain exempted from the updated measure.

FAHR also furthers that all non-vaccinated employees will be required to do PCR tests every week. Such employees are expected to pay for their own tests.

Individuals with preexisting medical conditions that prevent them from taking the COVID-19 vaccine are required to present a valid medical certificate, to exempt them from the weekly tests.

Employees across all federal entities are expected to comply with strict COVID-19 preventive measures in the workplace and on public spaces, including social distancing and wearing of masks.