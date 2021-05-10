Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: UAE announces return to workplace of all gov’t employees

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

All government employees are now mandated to return to the workplace after the Eid Holidays, starting May 16.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that previous exceptions that were granted to federal government employees due to COVID-19 have been canceled.

Only female employees with children under the distance learning program remain exempted from the updated measure.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi shortens quarantine for vaccinated passengers to five days

FAHR also furthers that all non-vaccinated employees will be required to do PCR tests every week. Such employees are expected to pay for their own tests.

Individuals with preexisting medical conditions that prevent them from taking the COVID-19 vaccine are required to present a valid medical certificate, to exempt them from the weekly tests.

Employees across all federal entities are expected to comply with strict COVID-19 preventive measures in the workplace and on public spaces, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai bans Eid gatherings of more than 5 individuals; AED 50,000 fine for organizers, AED 15,000 for guests

6 hours ago

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,507 new cases, total now at 537,524

7 hours ago

Extended voting period for 2022 elections almost sure – Comelec official

8 hours ago

CA rules in favor of 5 illegally dismissed OFWs, orders payment for their monetary claims

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button