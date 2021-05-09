Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH cases breach 1.1 million mark with 7,174 new COVID-19 infections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 7,174 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s total number of coronavirus infections to 1,101,990.

Active cases in the country stood at 61,294.

RELATED STORY: Vaccinated overseas Filipinos still required to undergo 10-day quarantine upon arrival – Palace

The DOH tallied 9,197 recoveries raising the total recoveries to 1,022,224.

The death toll increased to 18,472 after 224 new fatalities were recorded.

The new daily death tally is the highest since April 12 when the DOH listed 294 deaths.

READ ON: DOH to file for Sinopharm vaccine’s emergency use clearance

DOH said that 33 duplicates were removed following validation.

Moreover, 149 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE among global leaders in entrepreneurship across 16 competitive indexes in 2020

3 hours ago

Pinoy frontliner in UK hailed as ‘Nurse of the Year’

3 hours ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,572 new cases, total now at 536,017

4 hours ago

New COVID-19 variant accelerating India’s second wave of infections – WHO chief scientist

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button