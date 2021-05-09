PH cases breach 1.1 million mark with 7,174 new COVID-19 infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 7,174 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s total number of coronavirus infections to 1,101,990.

Active cases in the country stood at 61,294.

The DOH tallied 9,197 recoveries raising the total recoveries to 1,022,224.

The death toll increased to 18,472 after 224 new fatalities were recorded.

The new daily death tally is the highest since April 12 when the DOH listed 294 deaths.

DOH said that 33 duplicates were removed following validation.

Moreover, 149 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation. (RA)