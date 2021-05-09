Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Petrol tanker crash leaves three injured in Dubai

Three people were injured after a petrol tanker collided with a vehicle in Dubai.

Civil defence officials said the accident took occured on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road near the Ras Al Khor exit midnight of Sunday.

Fire crews from Civil Defence’s Rashidiya station were dispatched to put out the fire after the tanker burst following the crash.

Three people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment subsequently.

“The fire happened as a result of the collision between the tanker, which was carrying inflammable materials, and a private vehicle,” statement from the civil defence read.

Meanwhile, firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 20 minutes, it added.

Both vehicles were damaged by the blaze.

