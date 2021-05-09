DOH urges public to get second dose of COVID-19 jabs to achieve full protection

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday urged the public to receive their second dose COVID-19 vaccine to get the full protection against the disease.

“Ako po ay nakikiusap sa ating mga kababayan, dinggin nyo po yung sinasabi namin. Receiving one dose is not enough for your full protection against COVID-19. Get your second dose. Ito po ay libre” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said

DOH said most of the COVID-19 vaccines require two doses to produce antibodies against the viral disease.

“In order to acquire the full protection against the severe form of COVID-19 and avoid hospitalization, receive your second dose from your LGU as scheduled,” the advisory read.

The DOH also reminded the public that it “takes time before the immune system can build protection” against COVID-19.

The health agency explained that thee protection of the first and second dose is not immediate as your body will need time to produce antibodies against the virus and protect you against the severe form of COVID-19.

“After your second dose, it will take around two weeks or more to get the protection against COVID-19,” the DOH furthered.

DOH noted that there are cases that vaccine recipients contracting COVID-19 despite getting fully-vaccinated.

“While vaccines promise protection against the severe form of COVID-19 and hospitalization, you may still get infected with COVID-19 and therefore you may still infect other people,” the DOH underscored.

In lieu of these cases the agency called on vaccinated individuals to continue observing minimum public health protocols even after receiving the two doses of the COVID-19 jabs.

Vergiere reiterated the need to continue practicing health protocols such as wearing of masks and face shields, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, ensuring there is enough airflow when inside and enclosed space, and avoiding crowds in order to significantly minimize the risk of transmission. (RA)