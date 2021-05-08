Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman arrested for ‘budol’ operations targeting OFWs in Manila

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for scamming aspiring overseas Filipino workers in Manila.

An OFW applicant filed a complaint to the Ermita police after her bag was stolen from her containing her cellphone, wallet and wedding ring.

The complainant said that she met the suspect in an eatery in Ermita, Manila. The crime was caught in a CCTV where the victim was seen holding her red bag while paying for her food.

The suspect followed her also pretending to pay using her black bag. But as the suspect gets out, she was seen carrying the victim’s bag.

She was arrested in a medical center. The police said that the modus of the suspect was to pretend to be an applicant to convince victims to trust her.

The suspect has been in and out of jail since 2007.

Nothing was returned to the victim and it was also confirmed that some 50,000 was stolen from her bank account.

The suspect now faces theft charges according to the police. (TDT)

