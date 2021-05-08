PH logs 6,979 new COVID-19 infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 6,979 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 1,094,849.

The new tally brought the active cases in the country to 63,676.

RELATED STORY: PH Embassy in UAE: OFWs, travelers subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine from May 8

The DOH listed 10,179 recoveries raising the total recoveries to 1,013,204.

The death toll increased to 18,269 after 170 new fatalities were recorded.

DOH said that 15 duplicates were removed following validation.

READ ON: PH approves mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning OFWs, 7th day testing over Indian COVID-19 variant threats

Moreover, 122 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The agency noted two laboratories failed to submit their data.