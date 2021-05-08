Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH logs 6,979 new COVID-19 infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 6,979 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 1,094,849.

The new tally brought the active cases in the country to 63,676.

The DOH listed 10,179 recoveries raising the total recoveries to 1,013,204.

The death toll increased to 18,269 after 170 new fatalities were recorded.

DOH said that 15 duplicates were removed following validation.

Moreover, 122 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The agency noted two laboratories failed to submit their data.

