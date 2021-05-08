Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs express dismay over lengthened quarantine upon PH arrival, complains loss of vacation time

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) took to social media to express their dismay over Philippine government’s move to extend the mandatory quarantine for returning Filipinos and foreigners.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) against COVID-19 revised the mandatory quarantine on OFWs, mandating them to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Inbound travelers to the Philippines are also required to undergo RT-PCR tests on the 7th day of quarantine.

Vaccinated OFWs who are returning to the Philippines are likewise required to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Filipino migrant workers lamented that they could not spend time with their families given the length of the quarantine.

“Yung iuuwe mo sa quarantine facilities mo lang pala iuubos sayang pamasahe at pagod kaya nga gusto mong umuwe ng makapag relax hindi puro trabaho at makasama mo pamilya mo yun pala sa hotel lang mapupunta ang oras at panahon mo tsktsktsk,” an OFW commented on TFT’s post.

A netizen called out the measure saying this will add burden to OFWs.

“Ginawa nyo na sanang 1 month tapos magreklamo kayong walang budget para sa OWWA. Lalo na kami hindi nakauwi! [Diyan] na naubos ang bakasyon lalo na 1 month lang. It’s more fun in the Philippines talaga,” another OFW said.

Another OFW suggested to spend the budget for accommodation of returning OFWs to procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Wala ng uwian kapag ganito sana ung inuubos sa hotel na pera sana ibili na lang ng [COVID-19] vaccine mas madami pang makikinabang,” a netizen proposed.

Meanwhile, some are questioning the inclusion of fully vaccinated OFWs to the mandatory quarantine.

“Wag na uuwi dahil useless ang fully vaccinated dahil maquarantine pa din,” an OFW said.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Leo Cacdac explained that fully vaccinated OFWs are still required to undergo quarantine since there are cases of individuals contracting COVID-19 despite receiving shots against the virus. (RA)

