NBI arrests Saudi-bound woman for using fake passport in NAIA

The National Bureau of Investigation in the Philippines nabbed a woman bound to Saudi Arabia for using a fake passport.

The 20-year-old overseas Filipino worker was about to board her plane when she was nabbed by NBI officials.

She was identified as Arbaya Lintukan Mukamad. However, her passport had the name of one Sandra Lipoles, who was 30 years old and from Maguindanao.

She was apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport when an immigration official raised concerns about her age which did not match her passport details.

NBI investigation showed that Mukamad’s passport was given to her by her recruitment agency.

Mukamad’s other travel documents, such as visa, contract, work permit and a Pre-departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS) certificate, appeared to be valid.

The suspect said that her passport was indeed fake and she was able to travel to the Middle East as a minor.

She will be charged with violations of the Passport Act and has imprisonment of 6 years and fine of Php150,000.